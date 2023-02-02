Police question person of interest in Arandis murder case

The Erongo police have questioned a man in connection with the murder of 36-year-old Caroline Joshlyn Gawases, whose body was discovered next to a footpath in Arandis last Saturday.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Erongo Commander for Community Affairs, Inspector Ileni Shapumba confirmed that the man who is a person of interest was detained and questioned at the Arandis Police Station this week, and has since been released pending investigations.

It is alleged that the deceased, who was visiting her boyfriend in Arandis when she was killed, left home to meet with a relative at a local bar on Friday at about 23h20 after her boyfriend left for work at the mine, leaving her at home with his brother.

While at the bar the deceased reportedly left without informing the said relative where she was going.

“The following morning, the deceased’s body was found by a passer-by lying on her side with bare feet and a loose piece of shoelace tied around her neck,” he said.

NAMPA

Source: The Namibian Press Agency