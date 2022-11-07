Police record four suicides over weekend

A 29-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at Onahima village in the Oshikoto Region on Friday.

This was contained in the Namibian Police Force weekend crime report issued on Sunday.

According to the report it is alleged that the man committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his bedroom.

He was identified as Sebastianus Stefanus and his next of kin are informed.

In the Khomas Region, a 54-year-old Botswana national allegedly hanged himself on a balcony of the Namibia University of Science and Technology hotel on Friday.

He has been identified as Thabo Chawapo and his next of kin have also been informed.

Meanwhile at Omaruru on Saturday, the body of a 35-year-old sergeant at Mahoto Correctional College was found hanging from a tree behind a gym building.

The officer who was an instructor at the college was identified as Timoteus Kadhila and his next of kin were informed.

The police further reported that a 50-year-old man also committed suicide by hanging on Sunday at Oshivelo in the Oshikoto Region.

The deceased, Nanebi Tobias’s next of kin were informed and police investigation continues in all matters.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency