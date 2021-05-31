Police record livestock theft in Otjimbingwe district

The police in the Erongo Region have opened a case of stock theft after 17 sheep and goats were allegedly slaughtered at Farm Tsoabis in the Otjimbingwe district on Friday.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in its weekend serious crime report said two unknown male suspects allegedly tied up the goat herder and destroyed his cell phone’s SIM card before proceeding to the kraal, where they slaughtered the livestock.

No arrests were made.

A case of stock theft was also opened at Outjo by the Kunene police after an unknown suspect allegedly entered a kraal at Farm Palafontein in the Outjo district and slaughtered a goat worth N.dollars 800 on Saturday.

It is further alleged that the same suspect stole two dogs from the farm. No suspects have been arrested and no recoveries have been made.

Meanwhile, the Outjo police recorded a theft after three solar pumps valued at N.dollars 90 000 were allegedly stolen from Farm Tzaas in the Outjo district.

No arrests have been made and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency