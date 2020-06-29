Police record three alleged suicides over the weekend

A 25-year-old man allegedly commit suicide by hanging in Okakarara in the Otjozondjupa Region on Sunday.

A crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Monday said the lifeless body of Ngurimuje Tjiteere was discovered hanging in the shower, at their house.

The report said the incident happened at an unknown time at the deceased family home in MZ Tjiho Street at Okakarara and no suicide note was found.

The deceased next of kin has been informed of his death.

The report said on Sunday at about 17h00 at Othema Yethano village at Omuthiya, it is alleged that the lifeless body of 47-year-old man was found hanging in his sleeping room with a rope around the neck.

The deceased was identified as Timoteus Kambwiti and he was employed as a domestic worker and staying alone.

No suicide note found and the deceased next of kin has been informed of his death.

Further the report said on Sunday at about 09h00 at Oidiva village, Okongo a lifeless body of a 23-year-old man was found found hanging on a tree with a rope around his neck.

The deceased next of kin are not informed of his death.

Meanwhile a 28-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in Katutura, Windhoek on Sunday night.

The deceased who was identified as Periuaije Uapingene was allegedly attacked by four unknown men who were chasing him in the street before stabbing him with a knife on his upper abdomen.

‘He allegedly fell down and died on the spot, his next of kin were informed,’ said the report.

The incident happened around 20h57 in Essesier Street in the Herero residential area.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear in the Karibib Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a 24-year-old man on Saturday.

‘The man was stabbed with a beer bottle on the head inflicting serious injuries. It is alleged that the suspect and the victim were quarreling before the incident and the victim was taken to Karibib clinic for medical treatment,’ the report said.

The incident happened at 20h00 in front of a shop at Usab residential area at the town.

Police investigations in all matters continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency