Police seek assistance in tracing family of patient at Katutura hospital

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) is trying to trace the relatives of a man who is admitted at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital.

The man was admitted at the hospital in Windhoek on 29 June 2020 for treatment; he is identified as Cornelus Iyambo and is reportedly 30 years old.

In a statement to the media on Friday, NamPol spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said the police are tracing the patient upon a request from the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

“The patient is said to be in a stable condition, but unable to communicate,” adds Shikwambi.

The police requested the family of Iyambo or anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the family to contact the police at 081 324 5095 or 061 203 4103.

Source: Namibia Press Agency