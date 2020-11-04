Police seized drugs worth over N.dollars 400 000 in October

More than 80 suspects were arrested on drug-related matters across the country in the month of October and drugs worth nearly N.dollars 413 000 were seized.

In a statement availed to Nampa on Tuesday, Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said 84 suspects were arrested between 01 and 31 October and drugs valued at N.dollars 413 940 were seized over the same period.

The drugs seized include 26,4 kilogrammes of cannabis, 254 mandrax tablets, 226 grams of cocaine powder and 63 units of crack cocaine.

The suspects included 80 Namibians, three Angolans and one Congolese national.

“The police still encourages the public to continue reporting drug-related activities happening in their communities,” said Shikwambi.

Source: Namibia Press Agency