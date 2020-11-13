Political parties want free police escorts during campaigns

Several political party members at a stakeholders’ meeting with the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) at Otjiwarongo on Thursday, called on the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Otjozondjupa Region to offer them free police escorts during their roadshow convoys.

NamPol Head of Operations in the region, Deputy Commissioner Moses Khairabeb attended the meeting at the Swanevelder Community Hall and said NamPol charges N.dollars 400 for its escort policing services.

Representatives from Swapo, Affirmative Repositioning (AR), the National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo), Landless People’s Movement (LPM), Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), United Democratic Front (UDF), Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) and Republican Party (RP) attended the meeting.

Most of them queried why NamPol was charging them to access the police escorts during their convoy drives before or after a political rally.

Khairabeb said it has been like that all these years, according to the policies of NamPol countrywide.

“We are charging N.dollars 400 because an escort is an extra policing service in addition to the normal street patrols. You can also go ahead with your campaigns and do street drives without the police escorts if you cannot afford it,” he said.

Khairabeb also explained that the N.dollars 400 is normally paid even by funeral groups that would want to be escorted in the streets by the police.

The money generated is for the State, not for funding the policing activities, he added.

The political party members got more dismayed, saying Government was then charging them twice in addition to the tax they pay.

The representatives then turned to ECN, demanding that it should count the votes cast on 23 November 2020 immediately after the Regional Council and Local Authority special elections for seagoing personnel, ECN officials and uniformed officers who would be working with the ECN on 25 November 2020 – the national voting day.

“We don’t trust the police to be entrusted in keeping the ballots. We want the votes to be counted shortly after the voting or guard them at the voting points, waiting to be counted together with the votes of the national day,” they insisted.

Otjozondjupa ECN coordinator, Urbans Karumendu, together with his assistant coordinators tried to explain Section 98 of the Electoral Act No. 5 of 2014, which prohibits the counting of votes cast in a special voting election on its own.

“The votes of the special voting should only be counted together with the national votes, that is what the Act is saying,” said Karumendu, but the party representatives demanded for the issue to be taken up.

The coordinator then promised to forward their demands to the ECN national headquarters.

