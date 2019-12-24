Popular Democratic Movement has expressed dismay in the recently released Grade 12 National Senior Secondary Certificate

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has expressed dismay in the recently released Grade 12 National Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) higher level examination results.

In a statement yesterday, PDM said the results showed that the education system is on the wrong track with a significant drop in the number of learners who managed to achieve the required grade of 3 and above to allow them to further their studies at a tertiary institution.

According to the statement, based on the manner in which the results were presented to the public in the media, it is unclear how many learners actually achieved the required number of points to attend a Namibian tertiary institution and how many achieved four subjects on higher level with a grade of 3 or more that will allow them to attend a university outside Namibia.

The party further noted that the Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Arts and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka, allegedly tried to shift the blame for the unsatisfactory Grade 12 results onto the schools and teachers with such statements as that the learners were not adequately prepared for the exams, or that learners tried to cheat the system through various means.

This seems particularly gratuitous, as this indicates that the fault lies with her ministry as it is solely responsible for providing guidance for the teachers concerned as well as ensuring that the exams are properly policed, PDM said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency