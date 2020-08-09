Popular Democratic Movement Member of Parliament has urged party members in the ||Kharas Region to elect credible

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), Member of Parliament, Ricky Vries has urged party members in the ||Kharas Region to elect credible, responsible and committed leaders that will compete in the upcoming elections in November.

Namibians will return to the polls on 25 November this year to elect new regional and local authority councillors.

Vries made the call at the party’s regional executive committee extra ordinary congress here on Saturday.

‘We cannot elect people because there our family or friends no, we must elect respectful and exemplary leaders. I only heard of jobs for comrades in Swapo, since it arrived in Namibia there have been a motion of jobs for comrades were people are put in positions even if the do not qualify, it is wrong we cannot build a country like that,no,’ he said.

He said PDM continues to lead the country from behind, adding that the party continues to influence decisions made by government for the betterment of all.

Source: Namibia Press Agency