Popular Democratic Movement president paid a courtesy call on the Hompa of the Mbunza Traditional Authority here today

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) president McHenry Venaani paid a courtesy call on the Hompa of the Mbunza Traditional Authority, Alfons Kaundu, here today.

Venaani on the sidelines of the meeting said he discussed a number of issues that concern the people of the Kavango West Region, as well as the country, with Kaundu.

“Chief among the issues is the poverty in the region and the backwardness of the agricultural sector, lack of roads, clinics as well as unemployment,” he said.

Venaani explained that PDM is getting ready to table a landmark motion in Parliament focusing on poverty-stricken regions; why they are poor, and what can be done to address the situation.

“It was a very cordial meeting where Kaundu also raised a number of concerns such as on road infrastructure in his region as well as the Sikondo Green Scheme which he said is not taking off well,” the PDM leader said.

Venaani further stated that during his visit he will meet with other traditional authorities in the Kavango West and East regions, church leaders, agricultural industries, landless residents of Rundu, the timber industry, and launching a door-to-door campaign.

The official opposition leader said he is also meeting the two governors of the regions to consult with them and further compare notes on the developmental trajectory of the regions.

Source: Namibia Press Agency