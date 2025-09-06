Iran and IAEA Near Agreement on New Cooperation Framework



Yerevan: Armenia faced a heavy defeat against Portugal as the 2026 World Cup European qualifiers continued on Saturday, with the visitors securing a 5-0 victory in Group F. Meanwhile, Ireland and Hungary ended their match in a 2-2 draw.





According to Namibia Press Agency, in Group H, Austria narrowly defeated Cyprus with a 1-0 win, while Bosnia and Herzegovina achieved a commanding 6-0 triumph over San Marino.





In Group K, Serbia claimed a 1-0 victory over Latvia. Additionally, England managed a straightforward 2-0 win against Andorra to bolster their qualifying campaign.

