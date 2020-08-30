Two 24-room prefabricated isolation wards for COVID-19 patients was inaugurated at Walvis Bay by the Ministry of Health and Social Services yesterday.

Speaking at the official opening, Governor of the Erongo Region, Neville Andre-Itope said the government took it upon itself to be proactive in fighting COVID-19, and put measures in place to curb the spread of the virus and to mitigate its impact on society.

He said one such measure was to avail aN.dollars 727 million emergency budget for the health sector, with special emphasis on planning, monitoring, communication, community engagement, surveillance, infection control and prevention, case management, and operational and logistical support.

The governor mentioned that measures for the prefabricated ward are done with the future in mind.

“The equipment to be utilised, and health personnel to form part of these facilities, measures should be put in place to strengthen our healthcare system well beyond the COVID-19 pandemic,” Andre-Itope said.

