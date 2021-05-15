Premier League Teams is what we relish: Witbeen

Nossob Spurs Football Club coach Quinton Witbeen said his team is ready to clash with Premier League outfits after reaching the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Cup round of 16.

Witvlei-based Nossob Spurs beat Mariental outfit Black Marroco Chiefs 2-1 at the Mariental Stadium on Saturday to progress to the next round of the competition.

The NFA Cup round of 32 is currently underway in Windhoek, Mariental, Grootfontein and Tsumeb.

After progressing to the round of 16, Witbeen told Nampa that his team has been training for occasions like this.

“I am happy for the win despite the game being ugly because the boys did not follow the team instructions but a win is a win and I am happy we are progressing to the next round of the competition,” he said.

Witbeen however said the next round of the competition will not be easy because more Premier League teams will be in the draw but they are looking forward to playing them.

“Being drawn with a premier league team in the next round will not scare us because these are the games that we relish for and the boys will then be able to showcase their talent to the nation,” said Witbeen.

The coach echoed that in the round of 16 they will focus on playing their game with confidence.

“We are going to play our passing game and keep our shape then counter on an opportunity that arises during their attacks because I know my team has no problem going forward when playing,”

Other matches currently being played in Mariental are Tura Magic vs Atlanta Bucks and an all Premier League clash between Orlando Pirates and Young Chiefs.

Source: Namibia Press Agency