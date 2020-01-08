Preparations for ECN by-elections well on track

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) is well on course with the preparation for the Gobabis, Keetmanshoop Urban, Walvis Bay Urban and Khomasdal Constituencies councilor's by-elections slated for 15 January 2020.

The by-elections for the four constituencies were necessitated by the resignation of sitting councilors in the respective constituencies on 18 October 2019 in compliance with section 77(4) of the Electoral Act, no. 5 of 2014 and article 46 and 47 of the Namibian constitution in order to qualify to be nominated as candidates on the list of candidates for the members of the National Assembly.

A media statement issued by ECN's chief electoral officer, Theo Mujoro on Tuesday said, the supplementary registration of voters (SRV) for the four constituencies was conducted from 1-2 November 2019, with the provisional voters' registration (PVR) having been displayed for inspection on 05 November 2019 for public scrutiny and objections against the names of persons included therein.

The final voter's registers were published on 20 December 2019.

The statement further noted that the first level check of the Electoral Voting Machines (EVMs) was conducted on 06 January 2020 in the presence of political party agents and respective of independent candidates.

The commission will oversee the dispatch of election materials for the by elections as of 12 January. All the voting materials and equipment to be used during the by elections will be escorted by the Namibian police and kept in safe custody at designated police stations before and after the polling process, said the statement.

104 EVM control units and 68 EVM ballot units will be used during the forthcoming by-elections.

ECN has recruited a total number of 260 polling officials and will have 53 polling teams inclusive of all the four by elections and a total of 73 polling stations combined.

About 13 457 inhabitants of the Gobabis constituency are expected to cast their votes for the new constituency councilor, 11 534 in Keetmashoop Urban, 25 550 in Khomasdal and 23 169 in Walvis Bay Urban respectively.

The ECN is currently busy with intensifying voter education activities in the four constituencies.

Source: Namibia Press Agency