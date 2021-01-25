The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has announced that preparations for fresh elections in the Koës, Aroab and Stampriet local authorities and Mariental Rural Constituency, are at advanced stage.

The Windhoek High Court in declared the Mariental Rural Constituency regional council elections and Koës, Aroab and Stampriet local authority elections null and void, setting aside the results of the elections because incorrect ballot papers were used and one polling point was closed too early.

The ECN in a media statement on Monday said it is busy consulting on certain legal aspects of the judgement which are of relevance to the said elections.

“The affected political parties and contestants will be engaged in due course in order to share the proposed electoral calendar as well as other aspects of the aforementioned elections. Voters in the affected local authorities and constituency will be informed of developments around the election through the ECN voter and civic education programme,” it said, adding that the dates will be communicated to the public as soon as consultations are completed with the relevant stakeholders.

The ECN also announced that they are in the process of engaging Treasury for more funds to complete payments to private vehicle owners whose vehicles were used during the Regional Council and Local Authority elections last year.

The commission experienced a shortage of vehicles in various regions and called on private vehicle owners to avail their vehicles for use during the elections.

Private vehicle owners who operated in the Oshikoto, Kavango West, //Kharas, Khomas, Kunene, Zambezi and three out of seven constituencies in the Erongo Region, have thus far been paid. Payments will be made to those in the remaining regions once funds are obtained from the Ministry of Finance.

Source: Namibia Press Agency