Presidency cautions public against impersonating Geingob

The Presidency on Saturday warned members of the public against impersonating President Hage Geingob or any other person as it is criminal conduct and punishable by law.

This comes after the Presidency has noted with grave concern individuals who are fraudulently claiming to be President Hage G. Geingob and calling Swapo Party delegates to the 7th Congress, purportedly asking them to vote for certain candidates.

‘Geingob has not called any Congress delegates to influence them in favour of any candidate. For reasons soundly elaborated, Geingob said, he has communicated his decision not to endorse any candidate for the positions to be contested at the forthcoming 7th Swapo Party Congress convening from 25-27 November 2022,’ the Presidency said in a media statement.

It also said, emphasizing the principle of playing the ball and not the man or woman, the President believes in fair play, as well as transparent and free elections, in which losers accept defeat and winners act with dignity.

THE 2022 Swapo congress will elect a new party leadership which includes the vice president of the party who will be the country’s presidential candidate for the 2024 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is the current Vice President of the Swapo party, Prime Minister Sara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, and Minister of Environment Pohamba Shhifeta are vying for the Vice president’s post.

While the incumbent party’s secretary general Sophia Shaningwa and Oshikoto regional coordinator Armas Amukwiyu will lock horns for the party secretary general post.

Former deputy minister of Environment Uahekua Herunga, Kavango West Regional Coordinator David Hamutenya, Evelyn Nawases-Taayele and Lucia Witbooi will contest for the deputy secretary general post.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency