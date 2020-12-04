Presidency extends condolences to late Inambao’s family

The Presidency on Thursday extended a message of condolences to the family of the late editor of the New Era publication Chrispin Inambao who died in Windhoek on Thursday.

Chrispin died in a Windhoek hospital after a long illness and was the editor of the New Era newspaper at the time of his death.

He worked for the New Era publication for the past 16 years.

The presidency in a media statement availed here Friday described the late Inambao as an admired editor whose outstanding work contributed to a free press in Namibia.

“Through his hard work and commitment, the late Inambao contributed immensely to nation-building through the ethos of a free press. Inambao will be remembered for his informative and well-articulated articles,” it said.

It also said Namibia is enjoying the fruits of a free press following many decades of colonial subjugation. The Government and the Presidency, in particular, remains committed to the foundations of freedom of speech and conscience, including the media.

Source: Namibia Press Agency