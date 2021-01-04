Presidency extends condolences to late Mutjavikua’s family

President Hage Geingob has extended his condolences to the family of the late Cleophas Mutjavikua, who died on Sunday from COVID-19 related complications.

Mutjavikua was admitted to a local hospital at the time of his passing.

In his message of condolences, Geingob lauded Mutjavikua for his contribution to the socio-economic development of independent Namibia, stating that his contributions to an independent Namibia in various capacities, including as governor of the Erongo Region, are noteworthy.

“By mobilising the trade union movement, Governor Mutjavikua played an important role in the liberation of Namibia from apartheid occupation. He was a trade unionist and also served as governor of the Erongo Region until the year 2020. On behalf of the Namibian Government, I wish to extend sincere condolences to his wife, the children and the entire Mutjavikua family,” Geingob said.

The president of the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), McHenry Venaani, also sympathised with the Mutjavikua family. He said Mutjavikua led in various roles before and after independence, in so doing helping to shape the modern society Namibians have become.

“I have learned with bereavement and shock of the passing of former governor of the Erongo Region Cleophas Mutjavikua, who succumbed to COVID-19 related complications. Noting the very fact that I am battling the very devastation of COVID-19, I wish to convey our family’s deepest condolences and bereavement,” Venaani said.

Mutjavikua served as the governor of Erongo from 2011 until 2020.

Source: Namibia Press Agency