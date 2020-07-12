The Presidency has cautioned the public to desist from a fake post circulating on social media alleging that President Hage Geingob has made new decisions regarding face to face learning, following the first reported COVID-19 related death.

The Presidency in a media statement issued here today, discouraged the post, saying its content is fake as no new decisions have been communicated by Geingob in that regard.

It said there is no change to the school resuming date that was communicated before, for the rest of the grades countrywide, except for the Erongo region which is under Stage three of the State of Emergency due to the increasing Coronavirus cases.

Government is therefore yet to make a decision on the way forward for the region, it added.

It stressed that decisions of the President and the Namibian government are communicated transparently and within the intended purpose of preserving and protecting lives during the fight against COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Source: Namibia Press Agency