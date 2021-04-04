Presidency slams Al Jazeera article

The Namibian Presidency has reacted to an article published by Al Jazeera on 02 April 2021, stating that it is touting misinformation and astonishing lies about Namibia.

The article titled ‘Namibian President caught in new fishing corruption allegations’ states that an investigation done by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and The Namibian Newspaper allegedly revealed that President Hage Geingob instructed his close associates to embezzle millions of dollars from a State-run fishing enterprise in order to bribe electors at Swapo Party’s 2017 congress.

In a media statement issued on Saturday, the Presidency stated that the articles published by Al Jazeera undermine journalism ethics and use Geingob’s name to attract audiences without tangible accusations.

“The so-called new revelations and external meddling through outfits of foreign agents, OCCRP and Al Jazeera, sadly working in cahoots with locals are not only a rehash of old news, which in no way implicates the president but are a pathetic attempt to undermine the democratic order for which Namibians made tremendous sacrifices for many years. It is regrettable, if not pathetic that a few Namibians are hopelessly working in a self-serving manner with foreign agents to undermine their own democracy, the country’s processes, systems, and institutions,” the statement reads.

It further pointed out that Geingob has demonstrably taken unprecedented and decisive action against corrupt activities including public declaration of his and First Lady Monica Geingos’ assets in 2015, cancellation of an airport construction tender that was inflated from N.dollars 3 billion to N.dollars 6 billion in 2015, submission of dossiers by certain ministers and the then Attorney General to the Anti-Corruption Commission in 2018 following allegations of corruption in their ministries and offices, and the removal of the minister of Justice and Fisheries and Marine Resources from Cabinet following corruption revelations in 2019.

“It further deserves emphasis that the president is not an accused in any matter, and worse there is no iota of evidence linking President Geingob to corrupt activities in the fishing sector. In fact, President Geingob has directed reforms of the fishing sector for greater transparency through a public declaration of fishing rights’ owners and beneficiaries, and for benefits to accrue to a larger section of Namibians,” it reads.

The Presidency wrote that it is incumbent upon citizens to remain vigilant against “subversive agents seeking to undermine the country’s Constitution through bogus reports and casting criticisms on the legitimacy of Namibia’s democratic institutions”.

“The article by Al Jazeera, OCCRP and The Namibian is nothing but a sham and another wasted attempt to graft Africans as unable to manage their own affairs and in need of foreign stewardship,” it said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency