President failed to address the nation on how the State plans to tackle social and economic hardship during the State of the Nation Address

President Hage Geingob failed to address the nation on how the State plans to tackle social and economic hardship during the State of the Nation Address, Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) president Mike Kavekotora has said.

Speaking to Nampa yesterday, Kavekotora said Geingob did not speak of an action plan by the government to tackle the hardships the country is facing.

“He should not only have highlighted some of the things. I feel the president could have done more to assure the nation of the government’s plans. One other thing is that he spoke about corruption. To some of us corruption has become part of the institution, that is why we have some people including former ministers in jail,” he said.

Kavekotora added that Geingob should not have brushed off some of the issues but should have shared with Namibians the way forward and the government’s action plans to further fight corruption.

He said although some corruption cases are in court, Geingob as leader of the country should have assured the nation that these kinds of corrupt practices will not happen again.

Kavekotora further stated that the president should have touched on how Namibia can make better use of its natural resources.

“Yes, we are in the same boat as other countries but we must also remember that Namibia has vast natural resources. We could have capitalised on those natural resources but unfortunately, there is a whole aspect of distribution of wealth under the current government which is in my view, very questionable,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency