President Geingob and First Lady on course for a speedy recovery

President Hage Geingob and First Lady Monica Geingos are on course for a speedy recovery from Coronavirus (COVID-19 ) after they both tested positive on Wednesday.

This is according to a press statement issued on Sunday by Press Secretary, Dr Alfredo Hengari, on Sunday, which indicated that both the president and the First Lady had responded well to treatment and are on course for a full recovery.

“The president and the first lady are in a stable condition and in good spirits. All precautionary measures are taken and neither the President nor the First Lady have been admitted to hospital,” it said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency