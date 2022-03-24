President Geingob arrives in Dubai

President Hage Geingob, First Lady Monica Geingos and several high ranking government officials arrived in Dubai on Tuesday to attend the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The president is accompanied by cabinet ministers such as Finance Minister Iipumbu Shiimi; Minister of Industrialisation and Trade, Lucia Iipumbu; Agriculture, Water and Land Reform Minister, Calle Schlettwein; and the Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy, Kornelia Shilunga.

President Geingob is scheduled to address the Namibia Investment Summit at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on Wednesday.

The president is further expected to hold bilateral meetings while the expo continues with key political leaders of the United Arab Emirates for discussions around cooperation with Namibia.

First Lady Monica Geingos will also take part in a number of activities at the expo.

President Geingob is expected back in Namibia later this week.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency