President Geingob diagnosed with cancer

WINDHOEK: The Office of the Presidency has confirmed that President Hage Geingob has been diagnosed with cancer, following the results of an annual medical examination he underwent on 08 January 2024. In a media statement issued on Friday, the Office of the Presidency said as part of his annual medical examinations, Geingob underwent a colonoscopy and a gastroscopy, which were followed by a biopsy which revealed results of cancerous cells. The statement said on the advice of the medical team, President Geingob will undertake appropriate medical treatment to deal with the cancerous cells. The statement further said with Presidential and National Assembly elections programmed for at the end of the year, Geingob will continue with his Presidential duties. 'The Presidency wishes to inform the Namibian public that President Geingob will continue to carry out presidential duties, alongside the Cabinet, of which he is the Chairperson,' it reads. Geingob openly announced his health upon assuming office in 2015. I n June 2023, Geingob also underwent an aortic operation. Source: Namibia Press Agency

