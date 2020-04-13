President Geingob pays tribute to Kodjo

President Hage Geingob have lauded former Togolese prime minister and Secretary-General of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) Édouard Kodjovi Kodjo who died on Saturday 11 April 2020 aged 82 in Paris France.

A statement issued on Sunday by Namibian Presidency Press Secretary Alfredo Hengari said, president Geingob has learnt with sadness of the passing of Kodjo and thus on behalf of the Namibian government and its people would like to sympathies and send condolences to the late Kodjo’s wife, family and the people of Togo for the loss of an “upstanding African”.

President Geingob described Kodjo as a Pan-African footprint, an illustrations son who contributed immensely to the development of the African continent. Therefore, he cannot only remembered as a Togolese politician who served as prime minister, but also as secretary general of OAU.

He said Kodjo was also instrumental in crafting the Lagos Plan of Action which was Africa’s blueprint for economic revival, and he was also a strong advocate for independence and democracy when he forced the OAU to allow Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic to take up its seat as a member in the house in 1982.

“I express on behalf of the Namibian government and the people of the Republic of Namibia sympathies to his wife, his family and the people of Togo for the loss of an upstanding African, may his soul rest in peace,” said Geingob.

He added that, in addition to many roles Kodjo played in his government, he also served as the Special Envoy of the African Union for Inter-Congolese Dialogue in 2016.

Source: Namibia Press Agency