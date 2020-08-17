President Hage Geingob will participateSouth African Development Community

President Hage Geingob will participate in the 40th ordinary summit of the South African Development Community (SADC) today.

The summit will be held in Mozambique. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the summit will be held virtually and it will be convened under the theme ‘40 years building peace and security and promoting development and resilience in the face of global challenges.’

A media statement issued by presidency yesterday said, SADC’s outgoing chairperson, President John Magufuli, of Tanzania who served as chairperson since August 2019 will hand over the chairperson role to President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi of Mozambique.

In the statement, Geingob said, COVID-19 has significantly transformed the way heads of nations govern, do business and conduct diplomacy adding that the virtual summit is ample testimony.

Geingob served as chair of SADC from 2018 to 2019, a period during which according to the statement significant progress was made in consolidating peace and democracy in various countries, including Madagascar, Comoros and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

