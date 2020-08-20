President Hage Geingob yesterday sent a message of condolences to the family of his former special advisor Jeff Mbako who passed away on Tuesday.

Mbako who died at the age of 73, served Geingob as special adviser on community affairs from 2015 until his retirement in 2018.

In his message of condolences shared with the media, Geingob said he had always relied on Mbako’s wisdom and wide knowledge of the communities adding that Namibia has lost a kind and patient person.

‘During this moment of grief, I condole with his wife, Nangula Mbako, the children, the entire Mbako family, as well as comrades and friends. May God grant you strength and courage during this difficult period.

May the soul of comrade Mbako rest in eternal peace’, said Geingob.

Source: Namibia Press Agency