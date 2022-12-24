President Hage Geingob yesterday extended festive greetings, saying Namibians should celebrate the season with a positive outlook and renewed enthusiasm.

In a media message issued by the Office of the President, Geingob said although the past year has not been easy, Namibians should be mindful that the challenges the country is experiencing are not bigger, and as a nation “we should rise again and offer the best in the coming year”.

“As we gather with our families and loved ones to celebrate Christmas and the season of love and family, we should look back and reflect on the difficult journeys we have travelled with the hope that brighter days lie ahead of us,” said President Geingob.

The Head of State further said that as a united people, Namibians demonstrated resilience and patience with the knowledge that after every storm comes the sunshine.

Geingob said during this season of giving it is important for Namibians to think about the less fortunate and give to those in need as a gesture of collective humanity.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency