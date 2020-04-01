President has appointed Air Vice-Marshal as the substantive Chief of the Namibian Defence Force

President Hage Geingob has appointed Air Vice-Marshal Martin Pinehas as the substantive Chief of the Namibian Defence Force.

This information was revealed in a media statement issued by State House Press Secretary, Alfredo Hengari, today.

In the media statement, Hengari noted that Geingob made the appointment in his capacity as Commander in Chief of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF).

In recent months, media reports have suggested that Pinehas was already poised for the appointment, hence his unilateral decision to deploy the military and heighten the nation’s security during and after the presidential and national assembly elections.

The appointment is in line with Article 32 (4) (c) (aa) and Article 116 (1) and (2) of the Namibian Constitution.

Source: Namibia Press Agency