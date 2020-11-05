President has called on Namibians to foster a strong spirit of patriotism in societies to build a strong and resilient nation

President Hage Geingob has called on Namibians to foster a strong spirit of patriotism in societies to build a strong and resilient nation.

Geingob said this in a speech read on his behalf by Vice President Nangolo Mbumba at the launch of the Nationhood and National Pride (NNP) programme implementation plan for 2020-2025 here yesterday.

The Head of State noted that patriotism not only develops a greater sense of unity as a country, but when citizens express their patriotic feelings, they spur one another to achieve great things even in the face of adversity.

He said the NNP campaign was approved by Cabinet under the custodianship of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology to amongst others enhance the spirit of nationhood and build a sense of national pride in all Namibian citizens.

To further instil civic values to all Namibians and consolidate unity, peace and stability, to address issues related to social ills and development as well as to promote value of Namibian culture and traditions.

Source: Namibia Press Agency