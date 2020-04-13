President has paid tribute to former Togolese prime minister and Secretary-General of the Organisation of African Unity who died yesterday

President Hage Geingob has paid tribute to former Togolese prime minister and Secretary-General of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) Édouard Kodjovi Kodjo, who died yesterday at the age of 82 in Paris France.

A statement issued today by Press Secretary in the Presidency, Dr Alfredo Hengari said president Geingob has learnt with sadness of the death of Kodjo and thus on behalf of the Namibian government and its people would like to sympathise and send condolences to the late Kodjo’s wife, family and the people of Togo for the loss of an “upstanding African”.

Geingob described Kodjo as a Pan-African footprint, an illustrious son who contributed immensely to the development of the African continent.

Therefore, he cannot only remembered as a Togolese politician who served as prime minister but also as secretary-general of OAU.

Geingob said Kodjo was also instrumental in crafting the Lagos Plan of Action, which was Africa’s blueprint for economic revival, and he was also a strong advocate for independence and democracy when he forced the OAU to allow Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic to take up its seat as a member in the house in 1982.

