President João Lourenço analyses cooperation with Chinese ambassador

Angolan head of State João Lourenço and the Chinese ambassador to Angola Gong Tao Monday in Luanda discussed the state of cooperation between the two countries.

During the audience, the Angolan statesman and the China diplomat focused mainly on economic development, sharing values and mutual interests.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, Gong Tao praised the two countries ties saying that they (relations) are in a good period, at a time both nations mark 40 years of partnership.

He said that the audience the president granted to him served to review the execution level of the strategic works underway in the country, financed by the Chinese government, with emphasis on the new Luanda International Airport "Dr. António Agostinho Neto".

The meeting also analysed the level of execution of the Caculo Cabaça hydroelectric plant, in the northern Cuanza Norte province, and Caio Airport, in Cabinda.

After reiterating his country’s financial support to Angola, the diplomat underlined that the Chinese and Angolan authorities will continue to maintain contacts at the highest level to increasingly consolidate political, diplomatic and economic relations.

“We intend to give new impetus to bilateral cooperation to obtain more fruitful results in the field of trade and economic investment”, highlighted the Chinese diplomat.

According to Gong Tao, trade between Angola and China reached a value of US$207 billion last year.

Angola and China are strategic partners, with political-diplomatic and cooperation relations that have seen a notable increase since 2000, leading to the signing of various legal instruments in the social, commercial and business domains.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)