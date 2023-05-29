President João Lourenço congratulates Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan on victory

Angolan head of State João Lourenço Monday sent a message to congratulate Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his electoral victory for another term at the head of the destinies of the Republic of Turkey.

"I am convinced that your re-election is the re-assertion of the Turkish people’s trust for believing in deep achievement of the policies you have been carrying out, with visible successes, aimed at building and consolidating a prosperous and developed nation", reads the message published on the Presidential

Facebook page.

President João Lourenço finally expressed the desire to see the two Governments committed to the permanent deepening of bilateral relations during President Erdogan's next term.

According to the election results, the current Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was re-elected in the second round of the election, which took place on Sunday (28), with 52.54 percent

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)