President João Lourenço on a private visit to Spain
Angolan Head of State João Lourenço has been in Spain for a few-day private visit to that European country.
President João Lourenço left Luanda on Monday evening bound for Spain, according to the information released Tuesday on official website of the Presidency of the Republic.
Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)