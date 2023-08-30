President João Lourenço urges Foreign Intelligence Service to keep watchful eye

Angolan head of State João Lourenço Wednesday recommended the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE) staff to keep an eye on everything going on in the world, mainly in terms of stability and security.

In his speech, made at the swearing ceremony of the new deputy director of the Foreign Intelligence Services Teresa Manuel Bento da Silva, the Statesman recalled that today's world is increasingly troubled and marked by conflicts of all kinds.

"Just this morning we were taken aback by the reports on the instability in Gabon, a neighbouring country," said the Angolan President.

A group of senior Gabonese military officers on Wednesday announced that they had taken power and detained President Ali Bongo, minutes after the state election body declared the winner of Saturday’s general election.

Appearing on state-run television channel Gabon 24, the officers said they represented all security and defence forces in the Central African nation.

They said the election results were cancelled, all borders closed until further notice and state institutions dissolved.

Angola’s Foreign Intelligence Service is tasked with producing information and analyses with a view to carrying out intelligence and state security measures and actions

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)