President of the newly-launched Independent Patriots for Change Dr has said Namibia’s current leadership has betrayed the values of the Namibian Constitution

President of the newly-launched Independent Patriots for Change, Dr Panduleni Itula has said Namibia’s current leadership has betrayed the values of the Namibian Constitution and the people who voted for them.

Itula made these remarks yesterday at the party’s three-day maiden national convention that took place in Windhoek, where several party leaders were elected.

He said when he returned to the country from exile in the United Kingdom in 2013, he had to learn and understand Namibia’s Constitution and laws, but then realised that the values of the country’s constitution and those of the Swapo Party were no longer being practiced, which made him notice that there is a betrayal of the country’s Supreme law.

“That is the time I concluded that there was a betrayal, a betrayal of members of the party I belong to, a party I loved with its principles. There was a betrayal of the values of the Namibian Constitution, there was a betrayal of the promises made by politicians who marched into offices only regarding our people as voting machines,” said Itula.

Source: Namibia Press Agency