President recommends Court of Audit to develop greater ability to monitoring of public works

Angolan head of State João Lourenço Monday urged the Court of Audit (TC) judges to develop greater capacity to monitor the projects aimed to develop the national economy and the improvement of people's living conditions.

"The Government is on track, but we need speed up this process even more", he said, calling on the judges to "develop more the capacity for the Audit Court to better monitor this pace".

Delivering his speech at the swearing in ceremony of the Audit Court Chief Judge Sebastião Domingos Ngunza and of judges of the Audit Court and Supreme Court, the President said that the government "is doing a lot in a short period of time" but it wants to do more.

João Lourenço expects agility from the Court of Audit to avoid disruptive situations in the execution of projects for the construction of infrastructure in sectors such as energy and water.

According to the Head of State, the country needs to provide more energy, more water for the industries and the population, as well as public works infrastructure of civil construction, roads and bridges.

João Lourenço called for the need to build more school infrastructure of all levels and more hospitals.

Sebastião Domingos Gunza was sworn in as Chief Judge of Court of Audit, while Sebastião Jorge Bessa, Manuel da Cruz Neto, Armindo Gidião and Januário José Domingos as judges of the same court.

Carlos Alberto Cavuquila was sworn in as Supreme Court Justice

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)