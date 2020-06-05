President said African countries should work through existing established development bodies to form regional

President Hage Geingob has said African countries should work through existing established development bodies to form regional, continental and international coalitions that support the recovery of countries from crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Geingob made the remarks while delivering his sixth State of the Nation Address here yesterday, saying countries should work with bodies such as the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) and Southern African Development Community (SADC), African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN).

The president said in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than ever, there will be a need for African countries to harmonise measures that strengthen their economies and create jobs, adding that such efforts will require unity, commitment and sacrifice.

“As more nations seek to secure domestic security through inward-looking actions, international cooperation should be re-emphasised as our best option to mitigate transnational threats,” Geingob said.

He added that the world is currently facing a triple crisis – a health crisis, climate change induced drought-crisis and a consequential economic crisis.

Source: Namibia Press Agency