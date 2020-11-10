Prime Minister is optimistic that the future of Oranjemund lies in the agricultural

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila is optimistic that the future of Oranjemund lies in the agricultural and the renewable energy sectors.

In an interview with the media recently in Oranjemund, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila called on Namibians to look into the opportunities that exist at the town and take advantage of such opportunities to develop it, saying the responsibility to develop the town does not lie with the government alone.

The development of the country should be driven by the people themselves because that is the only way to guarantee sustainability, she said.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said Oranjemund, historically known for its diamond mining, risks becoming a ghost town as onshore mining is phasing out and mining activities are moving offshore.

Namibians have to look at alternative ways to optimise the opportunities alternative to the mining sector that exist in this area that can be developed to make sure that the town continues to robustly contribute to economic activities, she cited.

Source: Namibia Press Agency