Prime Minister pays tribute to late public service commissioner

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila has paid tribute to the late public service commissioner, Wilhelmina Deetlefs.

Deetlefs, also known as Wilma, died last Thursday.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said it is with immense sorrow that the Office of the Prime Minister learned of the untimely and tragic passing of commissioner Deetlefs.

She said her departure is a great loss not only to her family but to the public service and Namibia in general, noting that Deetlefs will be remembered for her dedication and commitment to the work of the public service.

Deetlefs served as a public service commissioner since 01 November 2010.

Source: Namibia Press Agency