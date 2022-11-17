Principal accused of assaulting learner at Grootfontein to return to court

The principal of Wilhelm Nortier Primary School, who was arrested in September this year at Grootfontein for allegedly assaulting a Grade 7 learner, is expected to return to court on 30 November.

Pandera Tjituka was arrested on 30 September 2022 after she allegedly assaulted the 13-year-old girl on 22 August 2022.

The learner’s mother laid an assault charge against the principal, and on 03 October 2022, Tjituka appeared in court and represented herself before Magistrate Boniface Konga.

Konga granted bail of N.dollars 4 000, which she paid.

“The charge against you will also change from common assault to assault with intent to cause grievously bodily harm,” stated Konga in the charge sheet.

The case was then postponed to 30 November 2022 to allow for further police investigations.

Education acting deputy director in the Otjozondjupa Region, Markus Munenge who in October this year investigated Tjituka, told Nampa on Wednesday that for now the principal will stay at the school waiting for the outcome of the court case. The decision was echoed by

Otjozondjupa education director, Josephine Mutenda, on Wednesday.

Public prosecutor, Sylvious Malange represented the State in the matter.

