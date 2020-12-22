Private hospitals join Shangula’s call for Covid-19 regulations compliance

The Namibian Association of Private Health Facilities has joined Health Minister, Kalumbi Shangula’s plea for the public to adhere to COVID-19 regulations, saying they too fear that they could run out of bed spaces for COVID-19 patients.

In a recent interview with Nampa, the association’s spokesperson Esme Botes, said both private and public hospitals have been affected by the recent steep increase in COVID-19 cases, especially in Windhoek.

She said at the moment the private hospitals are managing, but they are concerned about the pace at which cases are increasing.

“As with the first wave, we in the private sector are working closely together. The management of the hospitals are in daily contact with each other to share information on available beds and other needs. We are assisting and co-operating wherever possible to be able to attend to patients; this also includes non-COVID-19 patients, as the rest of the patients also need to be taken care of,” Botes stated, adding that the effect on available space is already being felt by most hospitals.

The association has 42 members, including Medi-clinic, Rhino park, and Lady Pohamba Private Hospital, among others.

She further noted that the rise in COVID-19 amongst health care workers is also a major cause for concern, as health care workers are on the frontline, fighting the pandemic.

“Staff members are under a lot of stress. They have been working non-stop since the outbreak of this pandemic. They are tired, physically and emotionally, and that causes strain on their own immune systems. They are at constant risk as they are the ones taking care of the COVID-19 patients,” she added, noting that they are however proud of the health care workers and grateful for their dedication and hard work.

The ministry of health reported that by Sunday, Namibia had 2 567 active cases, with 153 hospitalised confirmed cases. Twenty-seven cases were in intensive care units. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths stood at 177.

Minister Shangula noted that there are reports of members of the public who are violating the set COVID-19 regulations deliberately.

Botes said, like Shangula, they are begging the population to keep to the guidelines, rules, and regulations, which include regular hand washing, sanitising where and when possible, wearing of masks as well as adhering to social distancing and staying away from crowded places.

Source: Namibia Press Agency