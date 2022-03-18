Project launched to address COVID-19 impact on heritage sites

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism on Thursday launched a project involving private sector engagement and community inclusion in World Heritage properties in efforts to address the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.

The ‘Promoting Sustainable Tourism and Private Sector Engagement for Inclusive Community Development in Response to the COVID-19 crisis’ project is a collaboration between the German Development Corporation (GIZ) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

Launching the project here, Shifeta said it will address some of the immediate socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 on heritage tourism in Namibia in order to accelerate the tourism recovery process, protect livelihoods, as well as transform the sector to become more resilient and inclusive.

He also said the project will engage the tourism private sector to create incentives that will boost sustainable practices by providing the necessary training interventions and capacity building for communities to benefit from tourism value chains.

“The project will invest in the preservation of our cultural heritage while creating short-term job opportunities by utilising culture and heritage as a source of resilience within the two Unesco World Heritage Sites in the country, which are the Namib Sand Sea and Twyfelfontein,” he indicated.

Shifeta further said the project will overall lay the foundation for a more strategic approach to promoting sustainable tourism at World Heritage destinations, while supporting the social and cultural cohesion of surrounding communities.

At the same event, Unesco country representative Djaffar Moussa-Elkadhum said the private sector plays a crucial role in the tourism industry through promotion, employment creation, capacity building and sustainable development.

He indicated that amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Unesco started regularly tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the visits of World Heritage properties, which revealed that nearly 90 per cent of countries with heritage sites have totally or partially closed them, with obvious social and economic consequences for the surrounding communities.

“The project serves as Unesco contribution and demonstration to the global effort as it addresses the need to catalyse new measures and approaches for sustainable tourism at heritage properties,” he said.

