Prophet accused in rhino horn dealing found guilty and sentenced

A 32-year-old Windhoek-based prophet who was arrested in May 2020 for rhino poaching and dealing in rhino horns along with the seven others, was on Friday afternoon found guilty on 12 counts by the Gobabis Magistrate’s Court.

Jackson Babi appeared for sentencing before the Gobabis Magistrate, Eden Iyambo, on counts of hunting specially protected game, possession of two rhino horns, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, theft, racketeering, money laundering and also on attempts to bribe a police officer.

Public prosecutor, Marchell Hoeb, had represented the State in the matter and strongly pleaded for a heavy sentence against Babi, saying his involvement in the rhino poaching syndicate that took place at a farm in Gobabis area in May 2020 was out of greed, as Babi was in a position to earn an income as a singer at the House of Joy ministries church in Windhoek, where he was a prophet.

According to the charge sheet seen by Nampa on Friday, Magistrate Iyambo had ruled in favour of the State and sentenced Babi to a direct four-year imprisonment on charges of theft.

Babi was also sentenced by the magistrate to pay separate fines to a total amount of N.dollars 470 000 on count one, two, five, six, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, or imprisonment of 16 years in case he fails to settle the fines.

“Babi, you are also declared unfit to possess any firearm for a period of four years,” ruled Iyambo on the 12th count.

However, magistrate Iyambo informed Babi of his legal right to appeal the ruling by writing to the High Court of Namibia within 14 working days after the sentencing on 09 September 2022.

The charge sheet further states that Babi was at about 16h40 on Friday afternoon taken in and locked into the police holding cells of the Gobabis Police Station in the Omaheke Region.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency