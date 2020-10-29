‘Prophet Babi’ pleading to bribery charges next week

A Windhoek-based self-proclaimed prophet and an acquaintance who face charges of offering a bribe of N.dollars 13 000 to police investigating officers, are expected to plead to the charges against them next week.

Jackson Babi and Ananias Ananias made another appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court along Lüderitz Street on Thursday when they were informed that the investigations into their bribing case are complete and they will now enter pleas to the charges against them on 06 November 2020.

According to an order issued by the court Thursday morning, the two accused will enter their pleas in terms of Section 119 of the Criminal Procedures Act of 1977 that deals with pleas before courts.

A decision for the two men to plead to the charges was agreed upon by the accused’s privately-instructed defence lawyer Kadhila Amoomo and Public Prosecutor Precious Matali in court.

The duo appeared before Windhoek Magistrate Samunzala Linus Samunzala.

In addition to the bribing charges, both Babi and Ananias also each face separate charges of being in illegal possession of two rhino horns and being in illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence.

In this case, Babi and Ananias were arrested along with six other men, including a police officer from the VIP protection unit.

This case is still pending before the Gobabis Magistrate’s Court in the Omaheke Region where they were arrested.

Babi and Ananias remain in police custody at the Windhoek Police Station’s trial-awaiting section with no option to post bail.

