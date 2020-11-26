Provisional results for Daures Constituency
The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Thursday released the provisional election results of the Daures Constituency in the Erongo Region as follows:
United Democratic Front (UDF) – Joram !Haoseb – 1 448
Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) – Uahindua Ndjiharine – 25
Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) – Jaturirua Mbuti – 71
Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) – Gothard Gurirab – 109
Landless People’s Movement (LPM) – Siegfried Geiseb – 94
Swapo Party – Theresia Brandt – 1 147
Swanu of Namibia – Champion Ngunovandu – 199
Independent candidate – Engelhardt Uiseb – 111
Independent candidate – Uaja Karongee – 481
Source: Namibia Press Agency