November 26, 2020

Provisional results for Daures Constituency

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Thursday released the provisional election results of the Daures Constituency in the Erongo Region as follows:

United Democratic Front (UDF) – Joram !Haoseb – 1 448

Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) – Uahindua Ndjiharine – 25

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) – Jaturirua Mbuti – 71

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) – Gothard Gurirab – 109

Landless People’s Movement (LPM) – Siegfried Geiseb – 94

Swapo Party – Theresia Brandt – 1 147

Swanu of Namibia – Champion Ngunovandu – 199

Independent candidate – Engelhardt Uiseb – 111

Independent candidate – Uaja Karongee – 481

Source: Namibia Press Agency