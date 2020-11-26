Provisional results for Daures Constituency

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Thursday released the provisional election results of the Daures Constituency in the Erongo Region as follows:

United Democratic Front (UDF) – Joram !Haoseb – 1 448

Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) – Uahindua Ndjiharine – 25

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) – Jaturirua Mbuti – 71

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) – Gothard Gurirab – 109

Landless People’s Movement (LPM) – Siegfried Geiseb – 94

Swapo Party – Theresia Brandt – 1 147

Swanu of Namibia – Champion Ngunovandu – 199

Independent candidate – Engelhardt Uiseb – 111

Independent candidate – Uaja Karongee – 481

Source: Namibia Press Agency