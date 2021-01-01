Psychiatric patient suspected of murder at Rundu

An investigation has been opened to determine whether a female psychiatric patient has killed a fellow psychiatric patient at the Rundu Intermediate Hospital on Wednesday night.

The patient, age not yet determined, confessed to the killing, Namibian Police Force Head of Operations in the Kavango East Region, Deputy Commissioner Vilho Kalwenya told Nampa Friday, however a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death of the 26-year-old victim.

“It is not yet determined if the suspect committed the act. When the nurses came for their routine checks, they found the female victim lying on the floor with foam coming out of her mouth,” Kalwenya said.

He said the suspect told the nurses and the police that were summoned that she committed the act.

“When the nurses came into their ward, the suspect said she killed her, but since they are all mental health-related patients a post-mortem still needs to be conducted on Monday to determine the cause of death,” Kalwenya said.

The incident reportedly happened around 21h55 in the room the two patients shared.

A case of murder has been opened and investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency