Public prosecutor has urged women living in Khorixas to take insults and threats made against them by men seriously as they lead to assaults and murder

Khorixas-based public prosecutor, Penda Hamunyela has urged women living in Khorixas to take insults and threats made against them by men seriously as they lead to assaults and murder.

Hamunyela who addressed women at a meeting held at the Khorixas Magistrate's Court yesterday stressed that women have a tendency of not reporting insults as well as threats because their partners could be breadwinners saying this is a great concern of the public prosecutor's office.

Simple insults can be reported to the Namibian Police. If men start insulting women than it is, a sign that they are capable of hurting them or even murdering them, he said.

Hamunyela noted that women in Khorixas tend to open cases of insults; assaults and even Grievous Bodily Harm only to withdraw them for a number of reasons such as children that are fed by their fathers and also out of pity.

Another challenge the prosecutor's office faces is that of witnesses in cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) who are not willing to testify in the court of law.

Source: Namibia Press Agency