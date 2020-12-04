Public sector urged to work with private sector for solutions

PricewaterhouseCoopers senior partner Nangula Uaandja has urged the public sector to focus on forming partnerships with the private sector to find solutions to challenges faced by Namibia.

Uaandja said this on Thursday during the 2020 Cabinet Retreat in Windhoek.

She said working with the private sector is the only thing to do if Namibia is to find solutions to current challenges.

“We need to grow formal employment in the private sector to support our country. We need to work together as the public and private sectors to create employment for our people so that we can find the solutions that we are looking for,” she saida.

Uaandja, however, pointed out that working with the private sector will require accountability and performance management from the public sector.

“We need to have a performance management system in place and be accountable. We need to deal with corruption and unethical behaviour whether it is actual or perceived and we need to be organised and focused,” she said.

Uaandja added that working successfully with the private sector requires knowledge and key skills to get things done.

She further explained that Namibia has exhausted its avenues and is not in a position to rely on the fiscal balance to respond to challenges faced by the country, noting that despite spending cuts made between the years 2016 and 2019 revenues did not increase significantly.

“In 2008 we had a positive fiscal balance and we tried to solve our challenges through the fiscals, we spent but our revenue did not increase. Therefore, we ended up with a negative fiscal balance in 2016. Between 2016 and 2019 when we cut spending we only cut goods and services, but not wages,” said Uaandja.

The financial expert further pointed out that Namibia can no longer rely on tax revenues or government coffers to solve the challenges and creating employment through an increased public service will no longer be the solution.

“To do projects through government implementation is no longer the solution. We need to do something different,” she stressed.

According to Uaandja, 80 per cent of employed Namibians have Grade 12 qualifications or lower while only about 20 per cent employed Namibians have either vocational training or higher education qualifications.

Source: Namibia Press Agency