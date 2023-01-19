Pupkewitz Toyota donates school bags for every vehicle sold

Pupkewitz Toyota, a subsidiary of Pupkewitz Motors, has announced that as part of its ‘#Futureinabag’ campaign, the dealership will donate a bag for every vehicle sold.

A media statement issued on Thursday by Pupkewitz Toyota said the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has been working with the car dealership since 2016 to make the campaign a reality.

The first handover, according to the statement, occurred on 12 January 2023, when over 320 learners at the Faith Primary School received school bags and pencil cases containing stationery.

The next handover is set for the second half of the year.

Milton Steven Ya Otto, Inspector of Education for the Khomas Directorate of Education, Arts and Culture was quoted in the statement as saying that the ministry is delighted and grateful for the gesture from Pupkewitz Toyota.

“Faith Primary School students will undoubtedly benefit from the bags and find them useful in their educational journey,” he said.

Etienne Steenkamp, Franchise Director of Pupkewitz Toyota emphasised that it takes a village to raise a child and that they are honoured to be a part of that village in ensuring that Namibian children have the necessary tools to succeed academically.

On her part, Theresia Petrus, the principal of Faith Primary School, said Pupkewitz Toyota came to put a smile on the faces of 320 students.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Pupkewitz Toyota for their generous sponsorship, which will undoubtedly make a difference in the lives of each and every child,” she said.

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency